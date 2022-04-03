Russia’s goal is to “capture both the Donbass and the south of Ukraine”, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky denounced in a speech late yesterday evening, stating that Ukrainian military forces have regained control of the surrounding areas. in Kiev and Chernihiv. “We are strengthening our defenses along the eastern directive and in the Donbass,” he added. Zelensky denounced that Kiev “has not yet received enough Western anti-missile systems”. Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban is “in fact the only European leader to support Putin. Why Budapest is opposed to the whole of Europe, for what?” legislative elections.