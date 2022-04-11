“We are ready”. Ukraine, says President Volodymyr Zelensky, is ready for Russia’s announced attack in Donbass, in the new phase of the war triggered by the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin on February 24. “Russia has destroyed millions of lives, has started an all-out war and behaves like Ukraine is to blame,” Zelensky’s words in the latest nightly message. “Another week is over in which Ukraine has remained alive, despite all the efforts made by Russia to destroy us. We are fighting, we are defending ourselves, we are responding to attacks”, he added, before accusing Russia again.

“When cowardice takes over, everything turns into a catastrophe,” he added, describing a picture in which “people don’t have the courage to acknowledge their mistakes and apologize, they don’t see they are turning into monsters” . The Russians “destroyed millions of lives, started an all-out war and act as if we were the culprits of all this,” she said, highlighting Moscow’s responsibility in the Bucha massacre and the attack on Kramatorsk station. .