The White House considers imposing further sanctions on Russia. This was underlined by the director of communications of the White House, Kate Bedingfield, specifying that “soon” there could be news in this sense.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing that the damage caused by the continuous Russian bombing of the city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine was “devastating”. “Significant damage” has been inflicted on “civil infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, parks, everything,” Kirby added.

The Pentagon spokesman then announced that Russia has begun to withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear site in northern Ukraine.