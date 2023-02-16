Ukrainian war, investments in arms and energy: the meeting between Mattarella and the Emir of Qatar

Just a few days ago, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella met the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, in the great silence of the paper press. The defense minister was also seated around the table Guido Crosetto. The reason? “Qatar wanted to show the Italian government its interest in ad invest in tricolor-made armaments“, he reveals Dagospy. In fact, the Qataris aim to create investments in our country, creating a naval base of their own on the Persian Gulf (now they host the American one). And to do that they need: “frigates, corvettes, and amphibious units like the “Al Fulk”, launched by Fincantieri in Palermo a few weeks ago”.

But not only. As it reveals Dagospyduring the meeting the most relevant issue for our radiators: the supply of gas. Qatar is willing to increase supplies to Italy, but the obstacle of “transformation” must be overcome: the gas supplied by Doha is liquid and serves regasification plants and distribution plants. The idea of ​​the Italian government, in this regard, after the problems that arose in Piombino, is to invest in a further, new, plant, whose position has yet to be identified.

