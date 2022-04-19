“World leaders are firmly united in their support for Ukraine.” This was stated by the president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, via social media, at the end of the videoconference organized by US president Joe Biden. “We will tighten further our sanctions against Russia and we will increase our financial and security support “in Kiev. “Thank you President for making this important call”, adds Von der Leyen.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about “how to further increase our support for Ukraine”. “We discussed financial and security assistance – concludes von der Leyen- via social media – as well as Kiev’s response to the questionnaire on EU membership. The Commission is ready to help, Ukraine belongs to our European family“.