Secret negotiations between Pope Francis and the Moscow Orthodox Church to stop the war in Ukraine

“Peace cannot be reached with weapons, wars only bring destruction”. This was said by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, in an interview today in La Stampa. The Vatican secretary of state rejects the policy of opposition: “Diplomacy continues to work”. The hypothesis of a trip by Pope Francis to Kiev has been postponed: “Only if it will really help stop the bombs”. Meanwhile, however, the church would be negotiating. There is an unpublished episode that would explain the role of Pope Francis in the war in Ukraine, the fluctuating relations with the Orthodox Church of Moscow, the ostentatious convergence of Patriarch Kirill I with Vladimir Putin’s regime. An episode that L’Espresso has reconstructed with direct witnesses and which concerns Mariupol and thousands of lives. “On March 22, – writes the weekly – almost a month after the military aggression of the Russians, the Ukrainian embassy to the Holy See announced that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had received a” promising “phone call from Pope Francis, they will follow others, more concise, not disclosed. For the Vatican it was an opportunity to approve before the world the fierce Ukrainian resistance which, however, is preferred to be called “self-defense”.

The government of Kiev cannot obtain weapons, drones or cannons from Jorge Mario Bergoglio and not even much money, even if already a couple of years ago for the Donbass region there was a donation of 16 million euros of which 5 withdrawn from papal funds and since March tens of thousands of euros have flowed into the accounts of the seven dioceses and religious organizations every day. In Ukraine, Catholics are about 3.2 million out of 43 million residents, a well-branched minority, but the pontificate of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, taking advantage of the relations already started by Joseph Ratzinger, did a lot of work for Christian unity and has intensified contacts with the Orthodox “.

War in Ukraine and negotiations between the Vatican and the Moscow church: the names of the protagonists

“Nuncio Kulbokas, who also served as adviser in the Moscow office, – recalls the weekly – was the interpreter during the historic meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill which was held in Cuba on February 16, 2016 in a secular lounge at Havana International Airport. On that occasion, the two Christian leaders, with an ecumenical spirit, assigned themselves a specific task: “The results of the conversation allow me to ensure that the two Churches can currently cooperate – Kirill summarized – for the defense of Christians and work so that there is no war. and human life is respected everywhere “.

Christians are the Russians. Christians are the Ukrainians. THEThe patriarch and the pontiff also signed a joint declaration which in paragraph 26 contained an appeal to resolve the conflict in the eastern Donbass area: “We deplore the clash in Ukraine which has already caused many victims, countless injuries to peaceful inhabitants and plunged society into a serious economic and humanitarian crisis. We call upon all parties to be prudent, social solidarity and action to achieve peace. our Churches in Ukraine to work to achieve social harmony. “This wish will be immediately rejected because the Church of Kiev will detach itself from the Church of Moscow to assume its own hierarchical independence. For the government of Kiev, however, Pope Francis is a long span leading to Moscow “.

“The double evacuation of the orphanages of Vorzel and Kherson which took place between 9 and 10 March to treat dozens of newborns is irrefutable proof of this – writes L’Espresso. At the request of the Ukrainian authorities, it was the Vatican that intercedes with the Russian generals for a trucen March 22, Zelensky and Bergoglio talked about peace and how to save refugees who no longer have time to wait for it to arrive. Then on March 23, on a mandate from Pope Francis, the secretariat of state with Cardinal Pietro Parolin ordered the nunciature in Kiev, one of the few embassies that have never left the capital, to prepare as soon as possible a plan to enter safely with a convoy of at least 50 buses to Mariupol and open a humanitarian corridor to extract 2,500 civilians from the Russian slaughter at a time as long as allowed. As long as possible. Cardinal Parolin argued with Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff. Nuncio Kulbokas informed his contacts at the Kiev foreign ministry and discussed the details with the (Catholic) vice president Irina Vereshchuk. The first draft provided for a mission to Mariupol of a Catholic bishop and an Orthodox bishop. Monsignor Pavlo Honcaruk, bishop of the diocese of Zaporizhia, was ready for the Church of Rome. And still there in Zaporizhia, the local government would provide food packages, medical assistance and shelters for the night. ‘Then we realized that the level was insufficient to convince the Russian military.’ Thus the Vatican has involved the Church of Moscow “.

“Patriarch Kirill – writes L’Espresso – is in an uncomfortable position and therefore equivocal and confused. One day he called the “just war”, another, on March 16 in videoconference with Pope Francis, redefined it “unjust” and guaranteed the commitment of the Orthodox to “humanitarian issues”. In substantial consistency with the latest statements, Kirill I agreed to participate in the convoy to Mariupol. He means that the mission was carried out in the name of the patriarch of Moscow and the pontiff of Rome. A powerful message that shortened the distance between peoples and imposed questions (and pressure) on governments. March 27 was the chosen departure date. Nuncio Kulbokas would lead the delegation. More titles for the negotiators and citizens of the planet. The Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church silence the weapons. Moscow artillery no longer fires on Mariupol. THEinstead no. The Russian generals ignored the pontiff and the patriarch. They didn’t stop the guns. They prohibited the Catholic and Orthodox caravan from entering Mariupol. “A failure, a pain. An enormous cost. A cost that we cannot measure – says Monsignor Kulbokas – because in the middle there are lives that we have not been able to steal from the fury of the shots. It is frustrating not being able to satisfy the requests of those who are about to to die. It is very difficult to accept. “

“Since that March 27, diplomacy has felt the most distant peace. And many hopes – writes the weekly – have withered. Now the reasons are understood. At least they perceive themselves. Bergoglio canceled the appointment with Kirill I set for June in Jerusalem on “the indication of Vatican diplomacy”. Double reading: don’t bow to Moscow, don’t embarrass Kirill. Another note: the patriarch of Moscow, despite Mariupol, the tragedies, the sufferings, the atrocities of the war unleashed by the Red Army, welcomed the faithful Putin with an attached candle at the Easter vigil and therefore confirmed his total harmony with the Kremlin. (These are the images transmitted, some suspect they were from the repertoire). But the Vatican insists on aiming at the same gates that Putin has blocked. In this way, the last letter that Pope Francis again addressed to Kirill must be deciphered. “There has been a second plan for Mariupol,” explains Nuncio Kulbokas “.

“On the eve of Easter, for two operations, one public, the other confidential, Pope Francis sent the Polish cardinal Konrad Krajewski to Ukraine for the third time, apostolic almsgiver. Krajewski delivered an ambulance to Kiev and then went to pray in the apocalyptic ruins of Borodjanka, Irpin, Vorzel, Bucha. The cardinal – reconstructs L’Espresso – hesitated to return to Rome because he tried in vain to receive the authorization from the Russians to access the area of ​​the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and bring thousands of trapped civilians to light and to life. “Now I am here in the Vatican and I have no plans for tomorrow. Pope Francis suggested that I leave the engine running because I could return to Ukraine at any time. We are in a state of permanent alert », Cardinal Krajewski points out in his peremptory tone.

There were also misunderstandings (or rather, tensions) between the government of Kiev and the Church of Rome. As for the Easter prayer of a Ukrainian and a Russian woman. The Pope has received copious criticism for his reluctance to quote Putin. In Ukraine, propaganda did not spare the Vatican. The apostolic nunciature has dismantled the most dangerous lies. For example, that the Institute for Religious Works, better known by the acronym IOR, kept Putin’s money. Or that the Vatican was against the shipments of arms to Ukraine: «Everyone is free to become a martyr and sacrifice himself, but Catholic theology – recalls Nuncio Kulbokas – recognizes legitimate defense. We do not offer political or military solutions. This is a clear principle. We do not encourage more armament and we do not identify the terms of an agreement. For this reason, as explained by the Pope, we do not turn to the presidents and we do not mention either the government of Kiev or that of Moscow, but we always work for peace knowing how to distinguish between those who offend and those who react. Under the cross there are no distinctions, there are the Ukrainians and also the Russians. We do not send anyone away. “Msgr Paul Richard Gallagher, the foreign minister, will soon be visiting Kiev. Vatican diplomacy is focused on civilians and on one man leading to Putin. Kirill who was Vladimir Michajlovic Gundjaev. The sixteenth patriarch. of Moscow and all the Russias.

