“It’s only a matter of time” before US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine. This was stated by the president of the Intelligence Commission of the United States Chamber of the United States Adam Schiff who at the CNN detailed the discussion of about three hours that the members of the delegation of Congress, led by the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, had on Sunday in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I have to think a presidential visit is something under consideration, but just a question of how soon it will be feasible,” Schiff said, noting that the delegation did not discuss the matter during a phone call with Biden on Sunday.

Schiff said meeting with Zelensky focused on what his priorities are for further assistance, especially now that Ukrainians are entering a new phase of the war, with fighting more concentrated in the eastern part of the country. Delegation members subsequently relayed the information to Biden, making recommendations to the chairman, Schiff concluded.

Jill Biden in Romania and Slovakia from Thursday Meanwhile, US First Lady Jill Biden will begin a five-day tour of Romania and Slovakia on Thursday to meet US military and Washington embassy staff. Her office said on Friday, explaining that on Friday Jill Biden will meet with the US military at Mihail Kogalniceau Air Base in Romania, before heading to Bucharest to meet Romanian government officials, US embassy staff, aid workers and teachers who work with displaced Ukrainian children.

Stops are also planned in the Slovakian cities of Bratislava, Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, where JIll Biden will meet with government officials, refugees and aid workers, his office said. On Sunday, Mother’s Day, the first lady will instead meet Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their homes due to the war.