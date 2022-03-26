Ukraine-Russia war, anti-aircraft aircraft sirens sounded this morning in several Ukrainian cities. The local media reported it, cited by the BBC. Among the cities mentioned, Kiev, Cherkasy and Kropyvnytskyi in the central part of the country, Zaporizhia and Dnipro in the southeast, the eastern city of Zhytomyr, Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast.

Meanwhile, a US defense official told reporters that the Pentagon knows Russia is looking for reinforcements in Georgia to support its offensive in the Donbass region. “We have seen the movement of a number of troops from Georgia. We don’t have an exact number,” the official said during a press briefing. The Pentagon official did not clarify what he meant by ‘Georgia’, as there are no Russian troops in this country.

“The main objectives of the first phase of the operation have, in general, been achieved,” the commander of the operations directorate of the Russian general staff, General Sergei Rudskoy, said yesterday, quoted by the Interfax news agency, after a month. of fighting in the war between Russia and Ukraine. “The combat potential of the Ukrainian armed forces has been considerably reduced. This makes it possible to focus on the crucial efforts to achieve the main goal, namely the liberation of the Donbass,” he added.

“Militia units of the Luhansk People’s Republic liberated 93 percent of the territory of the region. Now fighting is taking place in the vicinity of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The militias of the Donetsk People’s Republic have control of 54 percent of the territory. The liberation of the territory. Mariupol city continues “, added the general, underlining that” units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, together with the Republican militias, are carrying out an offensive to liberate the inhabited areas west of Donetsk “.