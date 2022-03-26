Ukrainian war, Chinese Sinopec pauses projects in Russia

The Chinese state group Sinopec has suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing company in Russia: sources report exclusively to Reuters. The move by Asia’s largest oil refiner to curb a potentially half-billion dollar investment in a chemical gas plant and Russian gas marketing firm highlights the risks, even for Russia’s most important diplomatic partner, of heavy sanctions led by the West.

But there are also other signs on the China-US axis. As the Manifesto writes, “minimal signs anticipated by the American decision to eliminate tariffs on 352 Chinese products (from a total list of 549), previously established by the Trump administration: “The decision – states the official statement from Washington – was taken after careful consideration of public comments and in consultation with other US agencies.” alone. “Shortly after Jake Sullivan he explained to reporters that “What I told you two days ago remains true, we have not seen China move forward to supply military equipment to Russia, but it is something that we continue to monitor”.

Meanwhile, Russia targets Joe Biden’s son. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes: “Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov says that Hunter Biden, son of the president of the United States, would be” involved in the management of laboratories for the development of biological weapons in Ukraine “- the laboratories whose existence the House Bianca has already denied – the spokesman adds: “We will ask for explanations on his possible involvement. And China has already asked for clarification.” Hunter Biden’s name is on the list of American citizens affected by Russian counter-sanctions. But Peskov does not stop to his son and argues that the father, with his accusations, wants to “divert attention” from the chemical and biological program that the US would be carrying out in Ukraine “.

