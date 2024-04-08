Ukrainian War | Ukrainian media claim: Ukraine attacked a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea

It would reportedly be the first time that Ukraine attacks a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea.

in the Baltic Sea a Russian corvette-class warship sailing near Russia's Kaliningrad caught fire and was rendered unusable on Sunday, Ukrainian military intelligence claims In Telegram.

Ukrainians, among others, also tell about it Kyiv Independent and news agency RBC-Ukraine. The information could not be confirmed from independent sources.

According to the intelligence, the fire inside the ship, which was near the Baltijsk naval base, destroyed, among other things, the ship's communication system.

According to an intelligence source interviewed by the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian intelligence service is behind the fire, but it is not clear how the alleged attack took place. The intelligence service has not publicly commented on the claim.

The 74-meter-long Serpuhov corvette, named after the town of Serpuhov, was part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet until 2016, reports RBC-Ukraine. Since 2017, it has been part of the Baltic Sea fleet.