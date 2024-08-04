Monday, August 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukrainian War | Ukraine started flights with F-16 fighters – Zelenskyi: “We did it”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ukrainian War | Ukraine started flights with F-16 fighters – Zelenskyi: “We did it”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Russia has already carried out attacks on bases where fighter jets could be stored.

Ukrainian air force pilots have started flights with F-16 fighters in Ukrainian airspace, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced on Sunday, according to the Reuters news agency.

The matter was reported at a press conference in Ukraine at a location that has not been disclosed to the public. Two Ukrainian F-16 fighters had been brought to the scene.

“The F-16 fighters are in Ukraine. We did it. I am proud of the pilots who control these fighters and have already started using them for our country,” Zelenskyi said, according to Reuters.

Zelenskyi did not say how many fighter jets have been delivered to Ukraine. British newspaper of The Economist ten fighters have been delivered so far and a total of 79 are to be delivered.

Zelenskyi sang the national anthem of Ukraine at the unveiling of the fighter jets on Sunday. Picture: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Ukraine has been waiting for US-made F-16 fighters long. President of the United States Joe Biden approved the handover of fighters to Ukraine in August last year.

Until now, Ukraine has had to rely on Soviet-era Mig 29 and Sukhoi fighters, which do not match Russia’s newer fighters in terms of performance.

The F-16 fighters are capable of carrying bombs, missiles and rockets, but it is not publicly known how the Ukrainian F-16 fighters will be armed.

Russia has already struck bases where fighters could be kept.

Zelenskyi has hoped that the next step in the cooperation between Ukraine and NATO would be that NATO countries could help Ukraine fight missiles fired at Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyi has hoped that Ukraine would get more F-16 fighters. In May, he stated to the AFP news agency that Ukraine would need 130 fighter jets to respond to the Russian air threat.

“Our allies know that our number of fighters and trained pilots is not enough at the moment. But the good news is that we expect more fighters in the future,” Zelenskyi said.

#Ukrainian #War #Ukraine #started #flights #F16 #fighters #Zelenskyi

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Promoting breastfeeding with ‘The Big Breastfeed’

Promoting breastfeeding with 'The Big Breastfeed'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]