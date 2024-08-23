Ukrainian War | Ukraine celebrates Independence Day for the third time in the midst of war

Ukrainian war|The US Embassy in Ukraine has warned that the risk of Russian drone and missile strikes is high around Ukraine due to Independence Day.

in Ukraine today is the country’s 33rd independence day and the third independence day to be celebrated in the midst of Russia’s extensive war of aggression. At the same time, two and a half years have passed since the start of the large-scale offensive war launched by Russia in February 2022.

For the first time since the start of the war of aggression, an art event celebrating independence will be held in the capital city of Kyiv during independence week.

The threat of airstrikes overshadows Independence Day this year as well. US Embassy in Ukraine warned earlier this week that the risk of Russian drone and missile strikes is high across Ukraine due to Independence Day.

Independence Day of Ukraine is celebrated and respected outside of Ukraine as well. There are various events celebrating Ukraine’s independence more than 200 reported around the world. At several international airports, including Helsinki–Vantaa, is played on the airport screens demonstrations of people’s solidarity for Ukraine and Ukrainians.

In Finland, Ukraine’s Independence Day is officially commemorated with a flag at the Senate Square and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Marine Barracks. The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be lit blue and yellow on Saturday night in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.