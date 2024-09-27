Ukrainian war|Zelenskyi said he hopes that the US support will remain strong regardless of who wins the presidential election in November.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi met the Republican presidential candidate on Friday Donald Trump’s in New York, say the news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others.

The meeting was expected, as Trump has recently repeatedly claimed that he will be able to end the war in Ukraine.

The Washington Post (WP) news earlier that Trump has said outside the public eye that this means that Ukraine would be persuaded to give up some of its territories. Zelenskyi, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated that there will be no territorial cessions.

In November, Trump refused Zelensky’s invitation, as he was dealing with the US president Joe Biden with, and Trump did not want to “create a conflict of interest”.

At his campaign event on Wednesday, Trump was on CNN by criticized Zelensky. According to Reuters, it was still uncertain on Thursday whether the meeting would take place.

“We have a really good relationship [Zelenskyin kanssa]and I also get along really well, as you know, [Venäjän] president Vladimir Putin with. If we win, I think we’ll get this resolved very quickly,” Trump said, according to Reuters.

Trump and Zelenskyi spoke together to the US media For Fox News after the meeting. They seemed to have found at least some common ground.

“We both want this to end and we both want a fair deal. And it has to be fair. I think it will happen when the time is right. I believe it will happen,” Trump said in the interview, nodding to Zelensky by his side.

Neither of them elaborated on the possible agreement with Russia. According to Zelenskyi, the conversation with Trump was fruitful.

“I presented him with our victory plan, and we thoroughly examined the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for our people. We discussed many details. I am grateful for this meeting. A just peace is needed,” Zelenskyi wrote on the messaging service in X.

Trump and Zelenskyi met for the last time in 2019. At that time, Trump was accused of pressuring Zelensky to Ukraine would investigate the then presidential candidate Biden and his son Hunter Biden backgrounds.

Before Friday’s meeting, Zelenskyi had said, according to WP, that he decided to meet with Trump because it is “very important” that the United States be kept informed of what is happening next in Ukraine.

Zelenskyi said he hopes that the US support will remain strong regardless of who wins the presidential election in November.

“That’s why I decided to meet with all the candidates,” Zelenskyi said.

Thursday Zelenskyi met at the White House with President Biden and the vice president, the Democratic presidential candidate Horrible Harris. Biden assured Zelensky that Russia will not win in Ukraine.

Harris, on the other hand, assured that his support for the Ukrainian people is unwavering. He said Ukrainians are brave in defending their homes, homeland, freedom and democracy against a brutal dictator.