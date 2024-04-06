Ukraine still under attack. Russia's forces launched today, April 6, 2024, a raid in Kharkiv oblast during the early hours of the morning, killing six people and wounding ten others. The mayor of the city of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, made this known on Telegram.

Six people were reportedly killed and ten others received medical attention following an attack in the region that began shortly after midnight. At least nine residential buildings, three dormitories, several administrative buildings, a gas station, private vehicles and local business buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Around 1.23am local time, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced via Telegram that a missile had hit a shop in the city and several nearby cars had caught fire. No casualties were reported. In the early hours of the morning, explosions were recorded near a residential building in the area.

Six Russian fighters destroyed near the border

Six Russian fighter planes were destroyed by a Ukrainian drone attack last night in the Rostov region, near the border. The Ukrainian security authorities reported this to the BBC. In the same attack, eight other fighter planes were damaged and 20 people injured. The BBC reported that the base hosted Su-27 and Su-34 aircraft.

Zelensky appoints Hordiychuk as new deputy commander of the National Guard

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Lieutenant General Volodymyr Hordiychuk as the new deputy commander of the Ukrainian National Guard. The president's office announced it.

The National Guard is an internal troop unit operating under the Ministry of the Interior. The force is responsible for protecting public order, guarding strategically important facilities and countering armed groups.