Kiev confirmed reports that Russia used the new 1.5-ton UPAB-1500B glide bombs against Ukraine. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda: “This information is not new. They (the Russians) can use remote missiles, but they can also use guided aerial bombs. Why do we need F-16s or more planes? To counter this threat, to protect our cities and our villages”.

It was the Defense Express who broke the news.

Equipped with an inertial and satellite navigation system, the bomb has a warhead weighing 1010 kg of high explosive and is designed to hit highly protected objects at a distance of up to 40 km, whereby the carrier must climb to a height of 14 km.

According to Defense Express, which cites anonymous sources, the device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region, where fragments with markings corresponding to UPAB-1500B were found.