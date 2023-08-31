Ukrainian War | Three truckloads of equipment left the sewage treatment plant in Espoo for Ukraine

Three truckloads of old equipment are transported from the wastewater treatment plant in Espoo. The destruction of the Kahovka dam has increased the need for aid.

Espoo A valuable cargo left the Suomenoja wastewater treatment plant for Ukraine on Wednesday.

The decommissioned treatment plant’s compressors, heat exchangers, pumps, a couple of boxes of valves, one large transformer and plenty of other necessary and usable stuff were quickly moved onto three trucks.

During this year, the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) has slowed down the operation of the old treatment plant, because the new Blominmäki treatment plant has been commissioned.

Already at an early stage, the idea arose to donate obsolete but functional equipment to Ukraine.

“Of course, we don’t send anything broken. Most of the equipment is used, but there are brand new ones as well”, head of department Christian Sahlstedt about HSY says.

of HSY the donation is part of a wider state aid that goes through the European Union’s rescue service mechanism.

Aid is coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior in Finland. Ukraine’s approval is always sought for donations first.

HSY also first made an accurate inventory of the material to be donated. The list was sent to Ukraine, and preparations for the extradition began only when Ukraine gave the green light.

Special planner at the Ministry of the Interior Heikki Honkanen according to Finland, relative to its size, Finland is one of the largest donors in the EU.

Through the rescue mechanism, Finland has delivered especially healthcare equipment and medicines, equipment and supplies for rescue operations, and machinery and equipment for the energy sector.

Drivers Artem Bilous (right) and Serhii Havrylenko load equipment onto a truck at Suomenoja in Espoo.

“Finland has been a significant donor in the energy sector. In a comparison of generators, transformers and other power plant capacity, Finland recently ranked fourth after the combined rescEU capacity of Germany, France and the EU,” Honkanen lists.

Kakhovka the destruction of the dam in June has increased the need for water purification in southern Ukraine. The water masses in the Kahovka basin caused large-scale destruction to the civilian population and the environment. Drinking water was contaminated, sewage networks were damaged, treatment plants were destroyed.

“We still don’t know where Ukraine will send Suomenoja’s equipment. Ukraine wants to protect the safety of aid shipments. The urgency of the need for assistance for different destinations is assessed at the local distribution centers,” says Honkanen.

A large part of Finland’s aid loads has been received as donations and used. Quite a few brand new devices have traveled to Ukraine.

HSY is preparing to donate more as long as the dismantling of the treatment plant’s equipment progresses. Among other things, transformers are loaded for the trip when the electricity in the treatment plant is switched off.

Suomenojan after three truckloads, 261 loads have left Finland for Ukraine. In addition, various vehicles such as ambulances, firefighting vehicles and buses have been exported to Ukraine so far more than 60 times.

“The need for help is constant. Ukraine still needs help after the end of the war,” says Honkanen.