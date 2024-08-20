Ukrainian War | This is a high-precision stealth missile that could change the course of the war – “You can hit through the front door of the bunker”

Ukrainian war|The destructive power of state-of-the-art Jassm missiles is based on stealth characteristics, accuracy and range.

United States is considering giving new AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles, or Jassmies, to Ukraine, US media Politico has told. It would be a new and exceptionally modern missile for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Jassm is an air-to-ground missile equipped with top-level stealth capabilities. It is possible to strike more than 350 kilometers away with an accuracy of only a few meters.

In practice, Jassm is a precision weapon that can be used to attack, for example, command centers, air bases or ammunition depots.

Apart from the United States, Jassme is only used in a few countries: Poland, Australia and Finland. Finland uses Jassmes in the current F/A-18 Hornet fighters and will also arm the future F-35 fighters with Jassmes.

The Jassms, which may also be handed over to Ukraine, can fire at a distance of about 370 kilometers. Finland’s F-35 fighters will be equipped with additional range ER versions of the Jassmes, which can fire up to about a thousand kilometers away.

Tomi Lyytinen

There is it is realistic to expect that Ukraine will receive Jassm missiles, says the head teacher of air warfare at the National Defense University, lieutenant colonel Tomi Lyytinen.

“Of course it depends on when. But many other high-tech weapons have also been considered, whether they can be given to Ukraine, and many of them have gone through,” Lyytinen reminds.

“At least I wouldn’t see any obstacle to Jassmeja being given to Ukraine.”

Jassm missiles have several capabilities that other cruise missiles already in use in Ukraine do not have, says Lyytinen. He lists the range, fading properties and accuracy as top talents.

“Jassm is focused on fading properties in its shape and coatings. It is very difficult to detect, investigate and combat with air defense, a bit like the F-35 fighter,” says Lyytinen.

“Secondly, the missile has a very modern seeker, which under suitable conditions can hit with an accuracy of less than a meter. Thirdly, it flies as far, if not further, than the cruise missiles that Ukraine already has.”

Lytic says that the impact of the number of missiles alone on the war would be great if Ukraine got Jassms. New technological abilities are still separate.

Lyytinen believes that Ukraine could get 100-200 missiles, but the exact number depends on the will of the United States.

“However, based on public sources, the United States has more than 2,000 of these in stock,” says Lyytinen.

The missiles are so advanced and they can be fired so accurately that you don’t necessarily even need to fire very many missiles, says Lyytinen.

“For example, in the case of the command post bunker, the difference to other missiles in Ukraine is that instead of the heavily armored bunker roof, you can strike through the front door of the bunker. That’s the benefit of Jassmie.”

The Ukrainian Air Force F-16 fighters were presented to the media in Ukraine at the beginning of August.

Jasmine are a so-called weapon of limited availability, which involves various security and other issues that are certainly being considered in the United States.

“This is the most modern missile that is currently in wide operational use. The fact that it has only been sold to three external countries says a lot about its secrecy,” says Lyytinen.

“Certainly one concern is that the technology does not fall into the hands of the Russians.”

However, in the case of Ukraine, installing Jassmi would probably only be a matter of the software side, which may have already been done. For example, Poland has already modified its own F-16 fighters to be compatible with Jassme.

Finland tried to buy Jassme for the first time almost 20 years ago, but at that time The United States refused to sell them to Finland.

For a long time, the United States did not want to give Jassms even to the use of other NATO countries, but finally Finland concluded an agreement on the acquisition of the missiles in 2012 and received the missiles in 2018.

US Air Force soldiers loading a Jassm missile onto a bomber in Texas in 2005.

Situation In terms of air war, it looks good for Ukraine right now, although we still have to wait for more F-16 fighters, says Lyytinen.

“But now that Ukraine has a modern and layered air defense of these Nasams and Patriots [ilmatorjunta­järjestelmien] through, and now Western fighter jets are also getting there, so the trend is starting to change for the better for Ukraine,” states Lyytinen.

“Not to mention that at some point they would get the air surveillance planes promised by the Swedes. After that, Ukraine starts to have a modern air defense as well.”

However, the key will continue to be where Ukraine can strike with its Western weapons.

“Even at this moment, the Ukrainian Air Force has to operate quite far away. In that sense, these bring a new ability for distance,” says Lyytinen.

“But of course the greatest benefits would be gained if it were possible to influence the Russian side as well.”