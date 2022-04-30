War in Ukraine, the impact of the conflict on the world economy

The war in Ukraine can have very serious consequences on the economy of Italy, Europe and the world in general. As Repubblica reports, “this is already evident in the data published by the IMF during the spring summits, according to which the forecasts for world growth in 2022 they were lowered from 4.4% to 3.6%, a sharp decline compared to 6.1% in 2021. Germany and Italy will drop from 3.8% to 2.1 and 2.3%, but the growth of Rome is already negative and the worst scenario illustrated to Repubblica by the director of the Fund for Europe Alfred Kammer foresees a global shock with a 3% drop in GDP for the continent. This is because we are exposed to the energy crisis, importing 40% of gas and 27% of oil from sanctioned Russia “.

Repubblica then reviews the main economies: “The US is more sheltered because it is the world’s leading energy producer, and should drop from 4 to 3.7%. Yet their GDP has already decreased by 1.4% in the first quarter of the year, because they are affected by the weakness of their trading partners, they suffer from the funnels of the supply chain, and they have inflation at 8.5%. Goldman Sachs estimates that America has a 15% chance of recession in the next 12 months, and 35% in the next 24 “.

Moving on to Asia, Repubblica continues, “in China, growth is set to fall from 5.5% to 4.4%, if she is lucky, because the new Covid explosion risks costing her more than Putin’s wickedness. . The Russian economy will lose 8.5% and the Ukrainian economy 35%. However, the emergency affects everyone. According to the IMF, inflation caused by the rise in energy and commodities prices will rise to 5.7% in advanced economies, and 8.7% in emerging ones. The World Bank predicts the worst shock of the last half century in the prices of goods such as food, because before the war Ukraine and Russia exported 28.9% of the world wheat, the cost of which has already risen by 42.7% because now it lacks”.

War in Ukraine, Italy is at risk of stagflation. Confindustria is asking Draghi for 16 billion

Also according to Repubblica, Italy is strong stagflation risk. “After a year of strong recovery, Covid and conflict bring our country back into negative territory. Inflation spreads to consumer goods, while expensive energy suffocates businesses”. So much that the mini cut of the tax wedge foreseen by the Draghi government, as Il Messaggero explains, is not enough for Confindustria. Also because there would be only 800 million on the table to reduce contributions, while according to the industrialists it would even take 16 billion.

Andrea Orlando, Minister of Labor, says interviewed by La Stampa that “there will be a deviation “ because “it’s time to raise wages”. And he continues: “A piece of the world of work can’t take it anymore, poverty risks spreading no blackmail to Confindustria, but part of the support must go to salaries”.

