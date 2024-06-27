Ukraine, the forced stages of a peace path imposed by Washington

Just a week ago, the G7 led by Italy and the “extravagant” peace conference on Ukraine organized by Kiev in Switzerland (a nation emblematic of neutrality) with the (very noisy) absence of Russia. Two appointments that look a lot like two stages of a single whole strategic plan orchestrated by Washington towards “a” peace (the indefinite article is obligatory) between Russia and Ukraine. After all, November 4th is around the corner and for the White House even just being able to set up a peace table could seal the election of Joe Biden 47th president of the United States of America. So there’s no time to waste!

And if the G7 concluded with the agreement to grant Kiev a new and substantial aid package of 50 billion dollars to be allocated – mind you – to the defense and – listen – to the reconstruction of Ukraine (1st stage) , the Lausanne conference (2nd stage) in reaffirming now only the theme of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, opened the doors to a new peace conference (3rd stage) – this time – also open to Russia by the end of the summer.

Everything according to the US calendar and everything according to the canons of a new narrative that will have to gain credibility in the West as in Ukraine: «a peace is possible and useful even if stipulated with Vladimir Putin (the devil for Kiev), even without Ukraine’s membership of NATO, even without the ambition of winning the war and the humiliation of Moscow».

A narrative capable on the one hand of exalting the work and, above all, the figure of Volodymyr Zelensky (in view of the next Ukrainian presidential elections) and, on the other, to rewind the tape by uprooting the thousand stakes planted in these 30 months on the very narrow path of peace. In short, a step backwards, which – before the meeting with Putin (who will be granted – another imposition by the USA – safe expatriation without risk of arrest) will inevitably also concern the question of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the last bastion of “Zelensky strategy” and last obstacle to peace. Perhaps not to the “just peace” preached from the comfortable television and political pulpits but to the “possible peace”. Because peace is made between enemies (and between enemies it is never possible to obtain a true “just peace”) and why every peace is better than every war. Say it in Kiev as in Tel Aviv.