Armed banks: Unicredit in the lead for services to the Italian arms industries. Then Understanding

Unicredit and Intesa San Paolo. These are, according to what he writes the poster on newsstands today, the two Italian banks at the top of the ranking of credit institutions that provide their services to the Italian arms industries. “Unicredit is in first place, having moved almost two billion and 400 million euros in 2021, half of the entire volume of arms exports made in Italy. This is followed by Intesa San Paolo, with 968 million. Contradictions of a process in which bodies and organizations – in this case linked to the Churches -, albeit with the intention of doing good, fuel a system in which bombs, guns and banks are communicating vessels “, writes the Manifesto.

The data derive, explains the Manifesto, from a Government Report on the import-export of arms in 2021, which also indicates the banking operations of the arms companies and the list of credit institutions that move, advance and collect money from the arms sales, receiving interest and commissions. The communist newspaper continues the list: “In the top ten of the “armed banks”, behind Unicredit and Intesa San Paolo, are Deutsche Bank, which has reported amounts for definitive exports of almost 737 million, and Banca Popolare di Sondrio, with 154 million. Two foreign institutions follow: Barclays (139 million) and Commerzbank (116 million). Finally, Bper (96 million), Europe Arab Bank (59 million), Banco Bpm (52 ​​million) and Banca Valsabbina (35 million). The complete list also includes Poste Italiane, albeit with a minimum amount: 41 thousand euros “.

There is also another aspect, underlined by the Manifesto. “The CEI collects donations and deductible offers for the support of the clergy through seven different bank accounts – including Banca Etica -, three of which opened in “armed banks”: Unicredit, Intesa San Paolo and Bpm. And so the Italian Caritas: one account is in Banca Etica, but the other two are with the queens of the “armed banks”, Unicredit and Intesa San Paolo “.

