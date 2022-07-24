Ukrainian War | The Helsinki-based orthopedic surgeon’s measure was fulfilled: he bought a Bemar and drove to Ukraine on his own, where the seriously wounded and a hardware store’s drill were waiting

Carl Lybäck from Helsinki drove to the Ukrainian border at the beginning of June. The aid trip was supposed to end right at the border, because the authorities suspected him of being a smuggler.

Carl Lybäck felt that something had to be done. He bought a car and drove to Ukraine to help seriously injured soldiers. In the hospital, the orthopedic surgeon’s hand was hit by a hardware store’s drill, and he began working in conditions he could not have imagined.

June in the beginning he just left.

First by car ferry to Tallinn. From there land in the direction of Poland.

Orthopedist and surgeon Carl “Kalle” Lybäck had bought a 15-year-old BMW station wagon and swore to the sellers that the car really was in such condition that it would last a month’s trip to Ukraine.