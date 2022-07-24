Ukrainian War | The Helsinki-based orthopedic surgeon’s measure was fulfilled: he bought a Bemar and drove to Ukraine on his own, where the seriously wounded and a hardware store’s drill were waiting

Carl Lybäck felt that something had to be done. He bought a car and drove to Ukraine to help seriously injured soldiers. In the hospital, the orthopedic surgeon’s hand was hit by a hardware store’s drill, and he began working in conditions he could not have imagined.
Tommi Nieminen HS
2:00 am | Updated 6:20 am
June in the beginning he just left.
First by car ferry to Tallinn. From there land in the direction of Poland.
Orthopedist and surgeon Carl “Kalle” Lybäck had bought a 15-year-old BMW station wagon and swore to the sellers that the car really was in such condition that it would last a month’s trip to Ukraine.
