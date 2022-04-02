Marianna Vyscemyrska, the girl symbol of the Mariupol hospital kidnapped by the Russians

Occupants Russians they took in hostage Mariana Vyscemyrskathe girl who became famous for the photo taken inMariupol children’s hospital. This was reported by the Ukrainian online newspaper Obozrevatel. Her relatives initially asked to take her to Ukrainian-controlled territory because the Russians would use her for their own propaganda purposes but this was not possible. The volunteers report it.

Marianna Vishegirskayathe new mother of Mariupolwhose photos before and after giving birth to her baby in a maternity ward in the city besieged by the Russians, have become a symbol of this war, was escorted into the Donetsk People’s Republic, denounces the executive director of Bellingcat by relaunching the reconstruction of the Dutch activist, Thomas van Linge, for whom the evacuation agreements, which provide for the transfer of civilians to territory controlled by the Ukrainian, have been violated with his transfer. In the Russian-occupied Donbass, or according to other sources in Russia, Marianna appears in a video, released by social media accounts linked to Russia, subtitled in English, in which he says that there was no air attack on the hospital. But only explosions of an unspecified nature (but the video has been cut several times). Marianna also says that the Ukrainian soldiers showed up at the hospital to ask for the food that their husbands prepared for their companions waiting to give birth and that she did not authorize the photographer to take the photos in the hospital, a photographer who had been taken away by the soldiers. Ukrainians, it is worth remembering, precisely because of the risk that it would end up in Russian hands and be forced to offer a new version of his shots. The Kremlin he had previously admitted the Russian bombing of the hospital where, according to Moscow’s thesis, the Azov battalion was based, but then he had claimed that the bombing had been done by the Ukrainians.

