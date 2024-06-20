Ukrainian War | The EU approved the new sanctions against Russia – including LNG exports

Ukrainian war|The new sanctions aim to limit Russia’s opportunities to use EU ports when exporting LNG to Asia.

EU countries have reached a preliminary agreement on new economic sanctions against Russia after long negotiations. Belgium, the country leading the negotiations of the member states, describes the package agreed on Thursday as powerful and significant.

The new sanctions hit the Russian state’s most important source of income, i.e. energy exports. For the first time, LNG, i.e. liquefied natural gas, comes under EU sanctions. When Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Europe have collapsed, LNG has become a particularly important source of income for the country.

The details of the sanctions are not yet known, but according to HS, the sanctions package includes measures aimed at the import of Russian LNG and the financing of LNG projects. The sanctions also target the handling of Russian LNG in EU ports. Russia uses EU ports when exporting lng from Arctic Ocean ports to Asia.

Finland and other coastal states of the Baltic Sea have also sought to obtain Russia’s so-called shadow fleet under sanctions. The shadow fleet refers to non-Russian tankers serving Russia’s oil exports, with which Russia circumvents the oil price ceiling set by Western countries. According to the authorities, shadow fleet operations in the Baltic Sea also increase the risk of environmental damage.

It is not known whether the sanctions package includes restrictions on the shadow fleet, but according to a diplomatic source, the sanctions package includes several measures aimed at sea, road and air traffic, which aim to prevent evasion of the sanctions.

Sanctions package also aims to make it more difficult to circumvent the sanctions by, among other things, ensuring that subsidiaries of European companies in third countries do not export products subject to sanctions to Russia. This question was one of the most difficult questions in the sanctions package, as Germany worried that the sanctions would unduly restrict the activities of its companies.

Technology exports to Russia are also increasingly restricted.

The sanctions are supposed to be officially approved on Monday at the meeting of EU foreign ministers. The sanctions will only be published in their entirety after that.