Ukrainian War | The draft agreement reveals Russia's conditions for peace in Ukraine in the early stages of the war

In the spring of 2022, Russia and Ukraine are looking for a way out of the war in Ukraine with an agreement, with which Ukraine's conditions to defend itself would have deteriorated.

Sheds two years ago, Russia and Ukraine tried to agree on peace terms that would end the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine.

US financial media The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) now says it has seen the entire 17-page document, which was drawn up by Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in April 2022, six weeks after the start of the war. The content of the peace negotiations at that time has of course been made public before, but the actual draft peace agreement has never been brought up before.

Although the draft agreement never led to anything, its content in itself reveals a lot about the Russian president Vladimir Putin efforts regarding Ukraine.

So, if peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were to start again, Russia's conditions for peace would probably be similar to those in the document seen by the WSJ.

The document based on this, negotiators from both Ukraine and Russia are looking for a way out of the war with an agreement that would make Ukraine a neutral and militarily non-aligned country. On the other hand, Russia did not oppose Ukraine's accession to the European Union in the draft agreement.

The Crimean peninsula, already controlled by Russia, would have remained under Russia in the future. In addition, Russia demanded that the Russian language would have received an equal status in relation to the Ukrainian language in the government and courts of Ukraine. However, based on the draft, Ukraine would not have accepted this.

The document shows that Russia specifically sought to limit Ukraine's ability to defend itself.

In the draft peace agreement, Russia wanted not only to reduce the size of the country's army, but also to limit the number of Ukrainian troops and tanks. In addition, it sought to reduce the maximum firing range of Ukrainian missiles and ban the import of foreign weapons on Ukrainian soil.

The peace treaty the United States, Great Britain, China, France and Russia were named as guarantors in the draft.

The peace agreement would have bound the countries to safeguard Ukraine's neutrality if the agreement had been violated. At the same time, it would have obliged the countries to cancel such international agreements and commitments that would have conflicted with Ukraine's neutrality. This would have applied, for example, to promises of bilateral military aid to Ukraine.

“After Putin's initial attempt to take over Kiev and topple the government failed, the document appears to offer the best of the two options: a way to cut off Western support for Kiev,” the Wall Street Journal writes.

The agreement left open the question of what would happen if Ukraine was attacked again. Based on the document, Russia wanted all guarantor countries to agree on joint countermeasures. In practice, the agreement would have offered Russia the opportunity to attack Ukraine again, so that the other countries would have been left to just throw up their hands.

Russian and Ukraine's bilateral efforts to reach a peace agreement ended without results in June 2022. Currently, Ukraine considers that there are no conditions for peace negotiations with Russia until the country withdraws from Ukraine.

President Putin, on the other hand, has hinted from time to time about his desire to restart the negotiations. In December, for example The New York Times reported that Putin secretly communicated to Western leaders his desire to freeze the war on the current front lines and start peace negotiations. Financial media Bloomberg's according to Putin has also directed his messages directly to Washington.

It is estimated that Putin is trying to weaken Western arms aid to Ukraine with his messages. On the other hand, a Russian expert Samuel Charap think tank Randista thinks in the Wall Steet Journal that Russia's willingness to negotiate may also wane as Western aid to Ukraine stagnates.