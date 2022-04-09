The consequences of the war in Ukraine: GDP falls, employees slow down and the cost of loans rises

The possible economic consequences on Italy for the ongoing war in Ukraine are starting to be counted. Bank of Italy raises the alarm over the effects on the balance sheet: there is a risk of inflation of 8 per cent, consumption and growth fall. In the worst case scenario, the GDP in 2022 down by more than 2 points. As reported by La Stampa, “depending on the course of the conflict and whether or not Russian gas is available, the scenario could be even worse, completely compromising the recovery (with the country that from +7.2% in 2021 could even end up in recession ) and causing inflation to reach even higher levels than the current (and already unsustainable) ones “.

As the Press still reports, “according to via Nazionale, in the intermediate scenario, the impact of the war would reduce the growth of the Italian GDP around 2% in 2022 and 2023. In the worst case scenario, it would decrease by almost half a point. Not only that, but in this case inflation would even approach 8% (against the +6.1 forecast by the government) to drop to 2.3 in 2023 “.

And again: “PFor the government, GDP is expected to grow by 2.9% this year (against the 1, 9 estimated by Confindustria) but could fall below 2.3% inherited from 2021 in case there was a complete blockade of Russian gas. “Among the effects is a slowdown in the expansion of employees with stuck wages while the spread and the cost of loans for banks and companies rise.

Read also:

“Tax, Ruffini dismantles the League: the Northern League in search of an exit strategy

“Third world war now inevitable”. German Minister comes out

Atlantia and RCS stamped papers: so Blackstone returns to the center of the cyclone

Elections France, now Marine Le Pen can win. Why Macron risks ko

Robledo to Affari: “Viola? We needed the foreign Pope in Milan”

Bisignani: “A truly imaginative Truth … Colombia? I have no idea”

Tax, sensational brawl in the Finance Committee. WATCH THE VIDEO

Enel X: with Sycamore for energy efficiency projects

Inail-FS protocol, Ferraris: “More culture of safety”

Rino Petino, this is how Puglia talks about Proximity 4.0 and the logistics of the future