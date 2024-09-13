Ukrainian War | Such are the defense lines of Ukraine in Donetsk – Behind them, an empty field awaits Russia

The battles In Ukraine, they are concentrated in the Donetsk region on the eastern front. During the summer, Russia has made significant progress towards the crossroads town of Pokrovski.
Now the front is only a good eight kilometers away from the city and the battles are fought on the fortified defense line built in front of Pokrovski. If Russia breaks through the line, the fighting will move to the suburbs of Pokrovsk.
#Ukrainian #War #defense #lines #Ukraine #Donetsk #empty #field #awaits #Russia
Leave a Reply