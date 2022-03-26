Ukrainian war, doubts about Russian aid on Covid and Conte

“The first anomaly, which is the most cumbersome, has to do with the times. Because no more than twenty hours, according to the Copasir reconstructions, have elapsed since Conte agreed with a reluctant Lorenzo Guerini the definitive formula of the Russian mission and the moment of landing of the 13 four-jet aircraft taken off from Moscow on the Pratica di Mare runway. Twenty hours in which the premier has the opportunity to speak with Vladimir Putin on the phone, establish the details of the operation and give his green light. So the Kremlin was already certain that those planes could arrive at a military airport of a NATO country, with all the necessary authorizations and procedures already completed? “

It is one of those that the Sheet defines “dark points” of the much debated story of Russian aid to Italy during the Covid-19 pandemic, returned to the news after the threats from the Kremlin to Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini. It’s not over. “The other obscure points of the story have to do with the travel expenses, which were strangely charged to the Italian government, and with the possible presence of our intelligence officers among the escorts who escorted the 104 members of the Russian crew. , also composed, as was ascertained by Copasir, by ““Moscow” secret service personnelwrites the Sheet.

This is not the only trouble for the leader of the M5s, who must also keep under control yet another front of open confrontation with the bulky Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. According to the owner of the Farnesina, the Movement is “a government force that must know how to respect its commitments, in line with its position. Which is clear to me” and the no to the shipment of weapons is considered “unacceptable” according to what the Corriere della Sera. “If Di Maio distances himself from the M5S leader who threatens to vote against the agreement ratified in NATO, because the issue has supranational dimensions. He risks undermining” the reliability of Italy in the eyes of the allies “.

