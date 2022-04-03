New sanctions are on the way against Russia. This was announced by the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, after the images of the massacre in Bucha were released. “We will agree on further measures with the allied group in the coming days,” the German leader said, without giving details on what the new sanctions might entail.

“The killing of civilians is a war crime. We will continue to supply arms to Ukraine so that it can defend itself from the Russian invasion”, added the German Chancellor, according to whom “we must relentlessly investigate the crimes committed by the Russian army” .

After the denunciation of the massacre in Bucha at the hands of the forces of Moscow, the European Union must evaluate the ban on importing Russian gas, stressed the German defense minister, Christine Lambrecht, during an interview with the broadcaster Ard. “There has to be an answer. Such crimes must not go unanswered,” she said.