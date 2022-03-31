War between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict also threatens to undermine many of the economic ties with the West

There war risks undermining the economic transition of Ukraine to the West. This is what emerges from a joint study by the Complexity Science Hub Vienna, Austria, and The Growth Lab of Harvard University, USA. “Ukraine’s post-Soviet economy has been split between two main partners, namely Russia and the EU. There Russia has traditionally been Ukraine’s main trading partner and the main market for complex manufacturing products.

However, over the past decade, foreign investment and the expansion of supply chains from major European manufacturing countries such as Germany, literally attracted the Ukrainian economy to the West “, write study authors Frank Neffke – who leads the research program Science of Cities at the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna – Matté Hartog, researcher at Harvard Growth Lab and Yang Li, postdoctoral researcher at Harvard Growth Lab.

According to scholars, “the reorientation of the Ukrainian economy to the west could have had profound and unintended consequences for the economic geography of Ukrainemoving opportunities from east to west, away from areas with large Russian minorities to areas closer to the center of Europe. “

But now the conflictin addition to the direct economic consequences deriving from the devastation of war, it also risks undermining many of the economic ties with the West, exposing the investments of some countries – for example Germany – to serious repercussions and also affecting the supply chains.

“The war in Ukraine threatens to destroy the investments that Western firms have done in both Ukraine and Russia. While these investments are generally not particularly large, they disproportionately expose some smaller economies in Europe to potential supply chain disruptions, with losses concentrated in the south of Europe. Germany, in Paris, in the Finland southern and northern Italy. ” conclude the authors.

Article by Gianmarco Pondrano Altavilla-Agi

