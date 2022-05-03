War Russia Ukraine, Mayor of Mariupol: “Here Putin has already surpassed Hitler”

TO Mariupol “More than 20,000 civilians were killed in just two months. I cannot say whether the Russians are preparing anything for May 9 or not. They have already done everything they can, they have destroyed the city. Putin has already passed. Hitler. He can be proud of himself, “Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in an online briefing at the Kiev media center.

War Russia-Ukraine: Mayor Mariupol, 40,000 civilians deported

There Russia forcibly deported 40,000 residents from Mariupol in the occupied territories of Donetsk or in Russia since the beginning of the war, the words of the mayor, Vadym Boichenko.

War Russia Ukraine, mayor: 20,000 dead in Mariupol; inhabitants forced to bury them

TO Mariupol 20,000 civilians have been killed and Russian troops are forcing residents to clean up the rubble caused by the fighting and bury some of the victims.

War – Putin to Macron: “Russia open to dialogue”. Macron to Putin: “Stop Ukraine aggression”

“Russia is still open to dialogue”, he said Putin to Macron, but “the West must stop supplying arms to Ukraine”. The French president to the Moscow tsar: “Russia should live up to its responsibilities as a permanent member of the Security Council, putting an end to its devastating aggression”. The phone call lasted a little over two hours. The two had not heard from each other for over a month, precisely since March 29, more or less when the corpses were discovered in Bucha, “crimes for which the Russian authorities must answer”, said the French president. Since December 2021, the two heads of state have had around 20 telephone interviews, 9 of which since the start of the war in Ukraine last February 24th (the last one is today’s). In the phone call of March 29, the two leaders had discussed an evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol, besieged by the Russians. On April 25, Putin sent Macron his congratulations on his re-election as President of the Republic, which took place the day before

