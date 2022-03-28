Ukraine-Russia war, in a shocking video some soldiers, wearing Ukrainian army camouflage patterns, are seen shooting in the legs of presumed Russian prisoners during an operation in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian government has promised “an immediate investigation”.

In the video, the prisoners are on the ground with their hands tied and the orange-black ribbon of the Moscow National Guard on their arms. According to the Ukrainian media, it is a fake.

“The government is taking (the video, ed) very seriously and there will be an immediate investigation”, commented the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Oleksiy Arestovych, quoted by CNN. “We are a European army and we do not humiliate our prisoners. If this turns out to be real, it would be absolutely unacceptable behavior,” he added.