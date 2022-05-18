Russia-Ukraine war: media, Duma evaluates Moscow withdrawal from WHO and WTO

There Russia may decide to leave a number of international organizations including theWorld Health Organization (WHO) andWorld Trade Organization (Wto). According to reports from the vice president of Duma, Piotr Tolstoythe foreign ministry has sent a list of agreements to the lower house of the Russian parliament from which to evaluate the withdrawal.

“We intend to examine it together with the Federation Council”, the Senate, explained the deputy of the ruling party Russia Unit. “Russia has withdrawn from the Council of Europe, now the next step is to withdraw from the WHO and the WTO, which have neglected all obligations towards our country”, added Tolstoy. “There is work to be done to review our international obligations, the treaties, which today do not bring benefits, but direct damage to our country”, concluded the parliamentarian.

Ukraine: First war crimes trial opens in Kiev

It started today in Kiev the first war crimes trial since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. A Russian soldier accused of killing an unarmed civilian. The trial, which should be followed by many others, will test the Ukrainian judicial system at a time when international institutions are also conducting their own investigations into abuses committed by Russian forces. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, will appear in the district court of Solomyansky in Kiev for the death of a 62-year-old man in northeastern Ukraine on 28 February. Accused of war crimes and premeditated murder, the soldier of Irkutsk in Siberia faces life imprisonment. “He understands what he is accused of”, his lawyer told AFP Viktor Ovsiannikov, without disclosing the case to the defense. Ukrainian authorities say they are collaborating with investigators and admitting the facts of the incident which took place just four days after the Russian invasion began. Prosecutors said Shishimarin was in command of a unit in a tank division when his convoy was attacked. He and four other soldiers stole a car and, while traveling near the village of Shupakhivka in the Sumy region, they met a 62-year-old man on a bicycle. “One of the soldiers ordered the accused to kill the civilian so he wouldn’t report him,” the prosecutor’s office said. Shishimarin then fired a Kalashnikov assault rifle from the vehicle window and “the man died instantly, a few tens of meters from his home”, they added in a statement.

Ukraine, evacuation from Azovstal continues

TO Mariupol, “the evacuation mission continues” of the soldiers still inside the Azovstal steel mills. The explained on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Fly announced the “surrender” of 265 Ukrainian fighters, including 51 “seriously wounded”. L’Ukraine assured last week that there were more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers, of whom 600 were wounded. The Ministry of Defense of Kiev he said that “these Ukrainian heroes” will be exchanged for Russian prisoners to allow them to return to the country

