Ukraine-Russia War, the Russian armed forces withdrew from Antonov airport, in Hostomel, near Kiev. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and satellite images broadcast on social media confirm it.

The occupants also withdrew from the Chernihiv region and last night there was no bombing in the region. The area is returning to normal, but rocket launches and air strikes are still possible. Thus, in a video message reported by the UNIAN agency, the governor of the Chernihiv region Vyacheslav Chaus.

I’m seven humanitarian corridors organized for today in Ukraine, in order to evacuate civilians from besieged cities. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, explaining that the evacuation will also affect the port city of Mariupol with private cars and buses.

Meanwhile it has risen to The death toll of the Russian attack on the Mykolaiv town hall was 35 dead, in southern Ukraine. The governor of the region, Vitalij Kim, made it known on Telegram.

Russian forces also conducted a attack on a major Ukrainian oil refinery in Kremenchuk with a series of raids that took place this morning. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, specifying that the refinery was hit with “high-precision long-range missiles”. Konashenkov said depots containing petrol and diesel destined for Ukrainian troops’ vehicles were destroyed. The missiles also hit the military airbases of Poltava and Dnipro, which are located east of Kremenchuk, the spokesman added.

The attack comes the day after Moscow accused Kiev of conducting a raid on a fuel depot inside Russian territory, resulting in a massive fire. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied the attack, while President Volodymyr Zelensky avoided answering a direct question about it during an interview with Fox News last night.