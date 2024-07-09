Ukraine, Russian bombs on Kiev: a pediatric hospital hit. Meloni: “Scary images”

The war between Russia and Ukraine does not stopa. Russian forces have attacked several cities in the invaded country, including Kiev, with more than 40 missiles. One of the strikes hit the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, where dozens of people died and many more were injured. In general, throughout Ukraine, Monday’s attacks caused at least 41 dead and more than 170 injured. “The images of children with cancer on the streets after the bombing are frightening,” says Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. UN Secretary-General Guterres condemns the “particularly shocking” attacks. The US State Department called it a “barbaric attack”.

Kiev: 559 Ukrainian children killed since the beginning of the war

At least 559 children have been killed in Ukraine and 1,449 others have been injured since the Russian forces began invading the country, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Death toll from Russian attacks on Monday rises to 41

The death toll from Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine has risen to 41, Reuters reported. President Volodymyr Zelensky put the death toll at 37, including three children, but the tally of victims at the sites of the attacks in several regions stands at at least 41, the news agency wrote on its website.

Kiev drones on Belgorod, death toll rises to 4

The death toll from a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod region overnight has risen to at least four people dead and 20 injured, according to local authorities.

Meloni: “The images of children in the streets after the bombings are frightening”

“The images of children with cancer on the streets following the bombing of the Kiev pediatric hospital seem frightening to me”: these are the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in Washington for the NATO summit. “When you attack the civilian population in this way, and you do it with this vehemence, targeting children, the signals that come through are decidedly different from those that a certain Russian propaganda would like to convey”, added Meloni, referring to Moscow’s declared desire to seek peaceful solutions to the conflict in Ukraine.