“The Russian army is facing “a mental health crisis” which affects the effectiveness of combat. This was written by the daily British intelligence bulletin, recalling that in December 2022 “Russian psychologists had identified approximately 100 thousand soldiers with post traumatic stress syndrome“. “These numbers are now almost certainly much higher given that the Russian military has not organized sufficient rotations and recovery opportunities” for the troops sent to the front.

“The problem – we read – was highlighted by various commanders, including the commander of the 58th of the Combined Army, General Ivan Popov, who was relieved of command in July 2023”. Forwardand there are indications that “Russian doctors are sending personnel who are not capable of fighting to the front. The number of appeals against Russian military commissions are higher in 2023 than in 2022, many of them rejected and abandoned.” “With a lack of care for soldiers’ mental health and physical ability to fight, combat effectiveness Russian remains at sub-optimal levels”, concludes British intelligence.