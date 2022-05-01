Sweden: “Russian jet has violated our airspace, unacceptable”

A Russian military plane has violated Swedish airspace. The Swedish army has made it known. The incident took place late Friday afternoon in the Baltic Sea, near Bornholm Island, when a Russian AN-30 propeller plane flew into Swedish airspace and entered it briefly, before leaving the area, they reported. the armed forces. The Swedish Air Force took off the fighter jets, which photographed the Russian plane. Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told public radio that the violation was “unacceptable” and “unprofessional”.

Four Russian warplanes violated Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea in a similar episode in early March. Sweden and Finland are considering joining NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow warned that such a move would have consequences, without giving details.

Meanwhile, as the Manifesto explains “The Vansterpartiet (party of the left) has decided that this year, in addition to their flags with the red carnation, there will also be the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine and will collect donations in favor of the “UNHCR for Ukrainian refugees. It is an attempt, that of the Scandinavian left today in opposition to the Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, to emphasize its support for the victims of the war in Ukraine without abandoning, however, the historic pacifist and neutralist position. Thursday Nooshi Dadgostar, president of Vansterpartiet, wrote an article in the progressive newspaper Aftonbladet in which he explicitly asked that the Swedish people be able to express their opinion on the country’s accession to the Atlantic Alliance “. But Premier Andersson has already said she thinks it is a “bad idea”.

