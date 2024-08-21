Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Ukrainian War | Russia: The Ukrainian drone attack was one of the most extensive attempts to attack Moscow

August 21, 2024
August 21, 2024
According to the mayor of Moscow, the drone attack did not cause major damage.

Russian On the night before Wednesday, anti-aircraft shot down eleven Ukrainian fighter jets that were directed towards Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

“It was one of the most extensive attempts to attack Moscow,” the mayor of Moscow By Sergei Sobyan argued.

According to the mayor, the drone attack did not cause personal or material damage.

Ukraine has repeatedly carried out drone attacks on Russian gas and oil production facilities, often hundreds of kilometers away from the countries’ border. It also launched an attack on the Kursk region of Russia more than two weeks ago.

Russia’s election commission announced on Wednesday that it will postpone the gubernatorial elections in seven municipalities in the Kursk region.

