“We have significant losses of soldiers. And for us it is a huge tragedy.” Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, in an interview with Sky News expresses himself thus on the losses that Russia has suffered so far in the war in Ukraine. The conflict was triggered by the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin on February 24. In late March, Moscow acknowledged that it had lost 1,351 soldiers killed in Ukraine. For Kiev, the losses suffered by Russia would be considerably higher and the dead soldiers would be about 18,700.

“Ukraine became anti-Russia” in 2014 after an “illegal coup,” Peskov said. Since 2014, he adds, “everything that happened in Ukraine was aimed at our country”, but Russia has been “concerned about our security” for “decades”.

The city of “Mariupol will be liberated from the nationalist battalions sooner or later,” he says, referring to the city in southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesman calls the accusation that Russia has attacked the children’s hospital and the maternity ward in Mariupol ” a fake ”.

” The Ukrainian military uses civilians as human shields ”, he continues, arguing that the Kiev soldiers ” are covering up with civilians and are not letting them flee the cities ”. Since the beginning of Russia’s war with Ukraine, Peskov adds, the Kremlin forces “have never bombed civilian targets”, but “have always and only used precision missiles to hit military infrastructures in Ukraine”.

The last few days have brought to the fore images and news about the Bucha massacre. Is Putin worried about going to court for crimes committed by his military in Ukraine? “No, he’s not,” Peskov says. “We see no possibility of this” happening, he says, reiterating that “Russia does not recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court. We are not the only country in the world to do so. ” What interests Moscow is “a truly independent and objective investigation into all crimes”.