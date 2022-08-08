Ukrainian war Russia, latest news. Two other ships with a cargo of grain and food, the Sacura and the Arizona, departed safely today from the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny. This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Kiev and the press office of the United Nations.

“It is very likely that Russia is deploying anti-personnel mines to protect its defensive lines in the Donbass and hinder your freedom of movement. These mines can cause many casualties both among the military and the local civilian population.” This was written by the British Ministry of Defense in its latest update on the situation on the ground in Ukraine, citing the most recent intelligence data.

“The West wants to destroy Russia” and “absolutely does not care” for the fate of Ukraine. This was argued today by former Russian president and vice president of the Moscow National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev interviewed by the Tass news agency. “Russia will guarantee its national interests by all means at its disposal,” he added.