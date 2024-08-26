Ukrainian War | Russia carried out an exceptionally large-scale air attack on Ukraine – HS journalists witnessed on the spot in Kiev

Ukrainian war|Russia has hit Ukraine with more than a hundred missiles two days after Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Russia hit Ukraine on Monday with exceptionally high force. The attacks were witnessed on the spot by a journalist from Vieraileva HS who is currently in Kyiv Tommi Nieminen and a photographer Sami Kero.

“In the morning, the air-raid warnings started screaming on the phone right away, and then from the hotel we could see how even bigger missile strikes were hitting a couple of targets on the southern edge of Kyiv,” Nieminen described on the phone.

Due to missile and drone attacks, the capital city of Kyiv experienced, among other things, long water and electricity cuts.

“This is an exceptionally large blow in terms of quantity and also for the people here, who have already experienced and seen everything. They talk about exceptionalism, but on the other hand, they also talk about the fact that they knew that Russia would strike around Independence Day,” says Nieminen.

Independence Day of Ukraine was celebrated on Saturday.

Anastasija Demydenko, who works as a customer manager for a fashion house, in an air shelter at a metro station on Monday.

Russia struck on Monday with the force of more than a hundred missiles and about a hundred airplanes, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said according to the Reuters news agency.

At least five people were killed in attacks aimed specifically at energy infrastructure in different parts of Ukraine.

Several Ukrainians have said that Russia usually strikes on Monday mornings, says Nieminen. Then there are a lot of people on the move to work and school, and the deterrent effect and disruption are great.

“But yes, this air attack has lasted a really long time. The cell phone is constantly buzzing with a new air alert,” Nieminen said in the afternoon before two.

Any did not indicate on Monday afternoon that Russia had hit, for example, residential buildings in its attacks. Russia had not hit the very center of Kyiv either.

“The air defense was able to repel some of the attacks,” says Nieminen.

Nieminen and Kero were visiting the bomb shelter of the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital, where the electricity has been cut off from time to time. At half past two in the afternoon, the electricity was just coming back on.

“Russia’s intention was apparently to attack the energy and electricity facilities in the Kyiv region, and they seem to have succeeded in doing so. There have been power outages in quite a few places all morning and throughout the day,” Nieminen said at the time.

After the attacks, Ukraine demanded its Western allies to help organize air defense and to allow Ukrainian attacks with Western equipment on the Russian side.