Ukrainian war, Russia revises its plans and focuses only on the “liberation” of the Donbass

On the thirtieth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the head of the operational directorate of the Russian Defense General Staff, Serghei Rudskoy, announced that the main objectives of the first phase of the Russian operation in Ukraine “have been completed“and that this” allows to concentrate the main efforts on the achievement of the main objective: the liberation of the Donbass“And the Russian tanks, as explained by Corriere della Sera, are retreating from Kiev.

The reason is obviously not the achievement of the goal, since the Zelensky’s government is still standing. The reason, says Repubblica, is that “Vladimir Putin’s invasion forces still have 3-4 weeks of autonomy. After that they would have no more resources to continue hostilities in Ukraine: no weapons, little food, difficulty in reinforcing the troops, marked The field plan has therefore already changed compared to the initial forecasts. Much reduced: the project is to conquer the whole Donbass, of course, with Mariupol who should fall in the next 72 hours. But at the moment the hypothesis of taking Kiev and the rest of the country would seem to be over “, explains Repubblica.

Ukrainian war, Russian army without supplies in a month. If he takes the Donbass, Putin can declare victory

According to the Kiev Ministry of Defense, Russian forces, lacking sufficient resources to carry out their offensive, they were pushed back by some areas. Ukrainian troops announced that they had repelled the attack by the Russian military on the city of Slavutych, where the workers of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant live. The regional governor of Chernihiv, Viacheslav Chaus, admitted that she was cut off by Russian forces and is subjected to artillery and air strikes. – South and Black Sea Having already completely conquered the city of Kherson, Russian forces, a French defense source said, are making progress in fighting in the streets of Mariupol. According to the British, Moscow troops “are still trying to encircle Mykolaiv and advance towards Odessa, with slow progress, being slowed down by logistical problems and Ukrainian resistance”.

Focusing only on the Donbass could guarantee Putin a chance to declare victory and really sit down at a negotiating table. But, the Corriere warns, it is “also possible that once the entire Donbass has been conquered, the army will resume the offensive towards Kiev and Odessa”.

