From Biarritz to the Mediterranean to Lugano: Putin’s European treasure map

There are also daughters and a former St. Petersburg cleaning lady among the beneficiaries of the many villas that would actually be under the control of Vladimir Putin traveling around Europe. La Stampa writes it today, in a background in which a map is drawn of the properties attributed to the Russian president and which make up a real treasure “in the most beautiful places of the western dolce vita.

Putin has always denied having assets in Europe. “But it wasn’t about ex-wives, lovers, ex-lovers, daughters. There is not only the villa in Biarritz, which according to the French real estate register was registered in the name of Gennady Timchenko from 2007 to 2012 (one of Putin’s childhood friends, from whom Mario Draghi’s Italy has just confiscated a huge yacht in Liguria), and then was transferred to Kirill Shamalov, then husband (now ex) of Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Putin “, writes La Stampa, which adds:”There is another villa very close to Biarritz, in Anglet, 450 square meters, four bedrooms, large terrace, a private park of five thousand square meters with outdoor swimming pool and pavilion for listening to music with friends, worth at least 7 million: according to the municipal registers examined by the OCCRP consortium it belongs to Artur Ocheretny, a man whose luck does not justify the possession of this asset, and who is Ocheretny? He is believed to be very close to Lyudmila, Putin’s first wife “.

It’s still. “Documents (published by the Washington Post) emerged in the Pandora Papers that Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, a former cleaning lady in St. Petersburgshe allegedly became the owner of a $ 4.1 million apartment overlooking the Mediterranean, through an offshore company created in the Virgin Islands, a few weeks after giving birth to a girl “writes the Turin newspaper.a “special” villa in Collina D’Oro in Lugano“a step away from Italy and France, with bronze statues depicting a gymnast, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, front view of the lake, surrounded by dense vegetation on the other sides. It’s called La Perla della Collina, worth 15 million “.

But in the meantime, we must pay attention to the there is a boomerang risk on the hunt for the assets of the Russian oligarchs and Putin himself, argues the Fatto Quotidiano. “The management of these assets, for Italy, could turn out to be a much more complicated problem than the freezing operations, based on the sanctions issued by the European Union after the invasion of Ukraine”, writes Il Fatto. “The out-of-pocket costs of some of these assets are turning out to be enormous, the daily administration very complicated. And tomorrow the legal appeals could backfire on the authorities that blocked those assets. The real question is what will happen when they lapse. the sanctions: who will pay the cost of the expenses? For now, anticipate the State Property Agency “. But one day, according to the fact, companies risk very severe penalties.

