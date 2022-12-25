Ukrainian war, Putin: “We are ready to deal with everyone”

While the air alerts over Ukraine do not stop even on Christmas day, the Russian president Vladimir Putin in an interview on national television of which some advances have been published, he opened up to possible mediation talks with Kiev. “We are ready to deal with everythingthe” actors involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “on some acceptable points, but it depends on them as it is not us who refuse the negotiations, but them,” Putin said. In the conflict in Ukraine, Russia “is acting in the right directionprotecting its national interests and its citizens”.

