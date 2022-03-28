”Tell them I’ll wipe them out”. This would be the answer that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have ‘handed over’ to Roman Abramovich, to reach Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Times writes, explaining that the Russian oligarch, an unofficial negotiator on Putin’s behalf, would have delivered to the Russian president a letter written by Zelensky to evaluate an agreement aimed at putting an end to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president Zelensky said he had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with whom ” I am in constant contact ”. On Twitter, Zelensky explained that he had “talked about the critical humanitarian situation in the blocked cities and shared information on the peace talks”. Furthermore, the two leaders “discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the defense cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain”, added Zelensky.