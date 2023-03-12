Ukrainian War | Putin misjudged the West, and one of the reasons for that was a false male image – These 15 things the war has revealed

The masks have been taken off, said President Sauli Niinistö after the war broke out. Many other things also became visible in the light of the war.

The Russian invasion surprised the West because we trusted too much in the power of money. The West, on the other hand, surprised Putin, because the “gay army” made a fuss. Reporter Anna-Stina Nykänen tells 15 things that the war revealed.

There are things which remain in the shadow of war. But there are also things that only become visible in the light of war.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the world changed. But the war also made us realize that many things had changed even before that. Some things we thought belonged in history. They just weren’t visible when there was peace around.