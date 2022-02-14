Ukraine, fake pact with Europe. War is approaching

There war in Ukraine is one step away. The signals coming from the Russia they are not encouraging and portend a imminent attack from Putin. The continuous announcements on the date and modalities of a Russian attack – we read in the Corriere della Sera – seek to destabilize the Tsar’s plans. Behind the scenes more is happening. Authoritative voices begin to imagine which ones concessions could appease Putin and usher in a period of respite in Europe. Among the supporters of a compromise are the former ambassador of Barack Obama in Russia; two of the major strategic think tanks heard by White House. The starting point is one lucid diagnosis of the balance of forces. In the face of the more than one hundred thousand Russian soldiers deployed on the border, what is the West opposing? Beyond the apparent cohesion Born, the reality is not comforting. Having linked itself to Russia with an overwhelming energy dependence (55% of its gas comes from Moscow), the Germany is not all that sympathetic to its Atlantic allies as you would like.

Michael McFaul– continues the Corriere – who was ambassador to fly for Obama, he argues that “just a big one pact with Putin can avoid war ». The former diplomat is not optimistic, he considers Russia’s requests unacceptable: that is, that NATO should forever close its doors to Ukraine, and remove troops and weapons from the countries that joined it after May 1997. This would be a Atlantic retreat from Eastern Europe, a return of those countries to the sphere of influence that was Soviet. Those demands are so extreme they may seem “justifications for the war, more than a basis for a negotiation “. But war is not an easy option for either Vladimir Putin. He would encounter resistance and would have to justify massacres of a Ukrainian people that he himself describes as part of the Russian history.

