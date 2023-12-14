War in Ukraine, Putin: “Kiev's counteroffensive has failed”

“The objectives of the operation special do not change. The task of denazification of Ukraine remains the objective”. The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin during the Direct Line and the end-of-year conference, he does not retreat an inch and reiterates that “there will be peace in Ukraine when Russia achieves its goals”. Today, he emphasizes, “Ukraine hardly produces any weapons anymoreeverything is brought to him 'free', but this freebie is running out.”

According to Putin “there is no need for a new mobilization. To date, 244 thousand people have been mobilized and are in the special operational zone: 41 thousand people have been demobilized for health reasons or because they have reached age limits”. This year, Putin notes, “they have already been recruited under contract with the Russian army 486 thousand people”. “Every day 1.5 thousand Russian men – the Russian president further notes according to what the Russian press agency 'Tass' reports – join the Armed Forces, the flow of those who wish to defend their homeland with weapons in hand he doesn't stop.”

Speaking of his opponents he underlines that “enemy forces” have “failed everywhere” in their counteroffensive and concentrated their artillery attacks on a “very narrow” area on the left bank of the Dnipro River. “They are pushing their people forward and those people will be killed,” she added. And speaking of Volodymyr Zelensky, Putin called the Ukrainian political leadership “crazy and irresponsible”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyp ''Erdogan is playing a key role in resolving the situation in Gaza'', or the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Putin then announced that he intends to meet the Turkish leader ''at the beginning of 2024''. During the end-of-year press conference, Putin explained that ''President Erdogan and I are already in constant contact on these issues. We have very similar positions. I think we can meet.”

