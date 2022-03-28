Russia-Ukraine war: between disinformation and belligerent proclamations based on fake news, let us rely on the freedom of judgment of Romano Prodi and Pope Francis

1) The first casualty of war is always the truth, or at least the manifestation of judgments adhering to reality. And this not only in Russia, but also in Europe and Italy.

2) Even in this way it is accomplished what Francis said yesterday during theAngelus: “There is a need for repudiate wara place of death where fathers and mothers bury their children, where men kill their brothers without having even seen them, where the powerful decide and the poor die “

3) In the “decisions of the powerful without the knowledge of the poor” the energy question is also included. The reference is to the assurances provided by Biden in Warsaw, according to which America will sell its liquefied natural gas to EU countries, supplanting the supply of the Russian gas pipeline.

4) However, this is an unattainable purpose. Yesterday Romano Prodi wrote in the Messaggero: “Excellent resolution but, just thinking about authoritative American sources, not really easy to realize. In the first place, even the substantial export of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) from the United States cannot, for environmental reasons, grow significantly beyond the current 100 billion cubic meters per year. In addition, the export of gas it cannot physically increase in a short space of time because the American terminals operate at full capacity and it takes almost three years to build new ones, which are started only if there is a guarantee of supply and purchase for at least twenty years.

The only way to substantially increase exports to Europe is therefore to divert part of production to our markets which is now, more than half, exported to Asia. However, it must be borne in mind that, for a substantial portion, these are long-term contracts and that the modest part available must be paid at competitive prices with those, already very high, paid by the Asian markets. In the joint press release on the agreement there is no mention of prices which, obviously, in the United States can only be left to the free market.

If we reason with today’s data, we must in any case conclude that, in addition to the original price, the costs of liquefaction, transport and regasification would bring the price of gas in Europe to a level at least five times that of the United States. All this without taking into account the fact that in Europe the regasification plants already operate at full capacity, except for the Spanish ones, which however are not connected with the rest of Europe ”.

4) Ultimately, the tightening of European sanctions against Russia is conditioned by a FAKE: the fungibility of energy supplies also to Italy under the same economic conditions, regardless of Russia or the USA. It is about crucial news for our economy, which deserves a parliamentary reflection based on transparent and objective data. Yet nothing! The new belligerent enthusiasm prevails over everything that qualifies every dissenter to a “complement putiniere”.

As he noted Alessandro Banfi in his review, the term “pacinarcisista” coined by Massimo Gramellini sul Corsera, for denigrate those who are against war and he says it on television, it mirrors that formulated by D’Annunzio and Mussolini. They invented the term “bellyfichista”To mock those who did not want Italy to enter the First World War.

5) I have never been a Prodian, but I can only appreciate and admire its freedom of judgment. For the rest, no one explains the unreliability of the current proclamations. Precisely, as Francis said: “the powerful decide and the poor die”.

* Professor of constitutional law at the University of Lecce