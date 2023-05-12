Russia has lost 5 square kilometers of territory near Bakhmut. This was supported by the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in an audio broadcast on Telegram and quoted by CNN. Ukraine “will be at a distance of 500 meters from Bakhmut, occupying all tactical heights,” Prigozhin said. He also noted that Ukrainian forces have “completely liberated” the hotly contested road from Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut, which is a key route for Kiev to supply its forces in Bakhmut.

Late today the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged a retreat from positions north of Bakhmut, which allows Ukrainian troops to control the road to Chasov Yar. This was written by Ukrainian Pravda, citing the briefing of the representative of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov.

“In the tactical direction of Soledar, the enemy yesterday – said Konashenkov – carried out offensive operations along the entire line of contact between the sides, more than 95 kilometers long. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 26 attacks, in which more than a thousand servicemen, up to 40 tanks, as well as other military and special equipment were involved. All attacks by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repulsed. The whole operation to enter Bakhmut has been going on since October 8, 2022, 7 months. During this time, we took, among other things, the Berkhovskoye reservoir, the Berkhovka settlement and moved along the Bakhmut-Slavinsk road in the direction of Slavinsk. Now the process is reversed.”

