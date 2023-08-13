Ukraine, international pressure is mounting to start negotiations with Russia

Pressure is mounting on Volorymyr Zelensky to start peace negotiations, even without Russia’s preventive withdrawal. It will be “a difficult autumn,” says Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and it’s not Kinzhal missiles or Russian tanks that worry him: it’s international pressure to push Kiev to negotiate an end to the war. “I warn you, it will be a very difficult political season,” he says in an interview on Instagram reported by Repubblica.

«We will win on all fronts, but it will be a complex autumn. There are all these rumors in different countries about “problems”, and about whether negotiations are necessary… They are getting stronger. We will do everything we can to ensure that they disappear,” he says. But there will be “several difficult international summits” in which Kiev will need “the quantitative and qualitative presence of the whole world, and not just of our traditional friends from Europe and North America”.

As Republic reports, “these rumors of an international pressure that could soon become irresistible are increasingly insistent. E they scare Kiev: «As soon as we accept a ceasefire and peace talks – says Oleg Zhdanov, an expert military analyst – the sanctions will begin to be lifted: many want to bring Russia back to trade and restore economic relations with Moscow. The Korean scenario awaits us, the definitive loss of territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

“A total of 174,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory is potentially dangerous due to landmines and unexploded munitions.” Zelensky says it, in his evening speech published on social media. “Azerbaijan is ready to provide a new package of humanitarian support, including demining equipment. This is one of the key directions of our work with partners – demining. Ukraine also needs equipment from partners and is It is crucial to create a production base in Ukraine so that we can clear our land of Russian mines. And this task should be completed not in decades, but in years,” he added.

“Every day, our bomb disposal experts detect hundreds of explosive objects. And the more demining machines we have, the more special demining drones we have, the more actively we can restore security,” he concluded.

